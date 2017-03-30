Here’s what the compromise HB2 repeal bill before NC legislators would do

The House Bill 2 repeal bill that will come before a North Carolina Senate committee Thursday morning attempts to settle a running, year-long argument in a mere 19 lines of text.
House Bill 142 does three things:
▪ Repeals HB2, which was enacted by legislators on March 23, 2016, to nullify a Charlotte ordinance that allows transgender people to use the public restrooms of the gender with which they identify.
▪ Prohibits regulation of multiple-occupancy restrooms, showers or changing facilities by state agencies, including the UNC system or political subdivisions of the state including local school boards.
▪ Blocks local governments from regulating public accommodations or private employment practices before Dec. 1, 2020.
Previous repeal bill
The Senate voted down a repeal bill in December after a day of furious partisan debate. The House adjourned without a vote. Then Gov.-elect Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders blamed each other.
The December measure followed two Charlotte City Council votes to undo its own bathroom ordinance. Senate leader Phil Berger cast it as a short-term solution while permanent alternatives to HB2 were explored.
Apart from repealing HB2, the final version of Berger’s bill would also have imposed a moratorium on local ordinances regulating employment practices, public accommodations or access to restrooms.
But unlike the 3-year ban included in Thursday’s bill, the December moratorium would have lasted only until 30 days after adjournment of the legislature’s 2017 session.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments