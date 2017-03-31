Opponents of HB2 replacement to NCAA: Don’t bring back sports

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state Pause

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise

0:56 NC State's Doeren shaking up format for Kay Yow Spring Game

9:11 NC Senate debates HB2 replacement bill

3:01 Equality NC director opposes HB2 replacement bill

2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

1:53 Recruits train to become Raleigh firefighters

2:35 McKissick explains his no vote on HB2 replacement bill