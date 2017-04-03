NC senator’s ‘T.R.U.M.P. Act’ would force presidential candidates to release tax returns

An N.C. Senate Democrat is proposing legislation that would keep presidential candidates off North Carolina’s ballot unless they release their tax returns.
Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Raleigh says he’ll file the bill Tuesday under the title “Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public Act,” or “T.R.U.M.P. Act.” Similar legislation – also featuring an acronym that spells out the president’s name – has been filed in other states, including New York.
President Donald Trump has faced repeated calls to release his tax returns but has declined to do so, citing ongoing IRS audits of his returns.
“The legislation requires that presidential and vice presidential candidates must disclose five years of tax returns in order for their name to appear on the 2020 general election ballot,” Chaudhuri explained in an email Monday evening.
The bill would require the returns to be filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections at least 70 days before the election, and the documents would be posted online after redacting personal information. Any candidates who doesn’t fulfill the requirement wouldn’t appear on the ballot.
The requirement wouldn’t apply to candidates for any other elected office.
The liberal group Progress N.C. Action has been promoting the “T.R.U.M.P. Act” with an online petition urging state lawmakers to file the legislation in North Carolina. The petition website says it has about 5,500 signatures so far.
“It’s a common sense measure that would guarantee transparency,” the organization wrote in an email to supporters. “Since Trump refuses to release any of his tax returns, states need to take matters into their own hands.”
