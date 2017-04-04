After HB2 deal, NC back in consideration for NCAA sporting events, association says

The NCAA has “reluctantly” agreed to consider North Carolina as a location for sports championships after the state General Assembly replaced House Bill 2 last week.
The decision was announced by the college sports organization in a statement posted on its website Tuesday morning. Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper negotiated a compromise last week and approved it Thursday.
“We are actively determining site selections, and this new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment,” the organization’s statement said.
The deal repealed HB2, including regulations on bathroom access by transgender people, but put in place a moratorium limiting local governments from creating their own non-discrimination ordinances through 2020.
“As with most compromises, this new law is far from perfect,” the NCAA said.
Lawmakers were working against a reported deadline from the NCAA to repeal the bill or lose out on events through 2022.
The league said the announcement of all sites will be made on April 18.
The announcement comes hours after the UNC men’s basketball team won its sixth NCAA championship with a 71-65 victory against Gonzaga.
This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
