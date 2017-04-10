Senate halts ethics/elections merger bill for now

The state Senate on Monday night voted not to go along with a House bill that would merge the ethics and elections commissions.
Instead, the bill was sent to a conference committee of Senate and House members to work out a compromise.
Gov. Roy Cooper said last week he would veto the bill because it curtails voting rights. It also deprives the governor of the power to control the boards through appointments.
Senate Republicans Bill Rabon of Southport, Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, and Andrew Brock of Davie County were appointed as Senate conference committee members. House Republicans David Lewis of Harnett County, Bert Jones of Reidsville and Michael Speciale of New Bern were the House appointments.
