Chicago still banning NC travel, despite HB2 repeal

Chicago is the latest city to join a chorus of municipalities and states that won’t be lifting bans on non-essential employee travel to North Carolina after a bill was passed to repeal and replace House Bill 2.

The city’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel, on Thursday reaffirmed Chicago’s commitment to ban travel, which was first put in place after North Carolina enacted HB2 last year.

Last month, North Carolina’s Republican leadership and Gov. Roy Cooper compromised on a repeal and replacement of HB2, which was widely seen as anti-LGBTQ.

But the new measure still restricts anti-discrimination ordinances in cities and counties and has been condemned by some advocacy groups that said it did not go far enough to protect the rights of LGBTQ people. Emmanuel agreed.

“As a welcoming city for all, we are clear on our values of tolerance and inclusion, and we won’t stand by idly when discriminatory policies threaten the rights of any single group or community,” Emanuel said in a statement. “Until North Carolina acknowledges the rights of the LGBTQ community and treats all individuals fairly, the City of Chicago will be taking our business elsewhere, and we encourage others to do the same.”

The Windy City leader is the latest to renounce the new compromise.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton told LGBTQ news outlet the Washington Blade that his state would not lift the ban on travel. Mayors of cities including New York City, Washington, San Francisco, Seattle and Salt Lake City all vowed to continue banning non-essential travel to North Carolina.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray took to Twitter to show his support for a full repeal of HB2.

.@NCAA can end its N. Carolina boycott but we remain unbowed until they fully #RepealHB2 & end discrimination. #HRC https://t.co/c3vx4kD6G3 — Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) April 4, 2017

