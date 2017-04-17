NC Rep. Larry Bell to step down next year

State Rep. Larry Bell, a Democrat from Clinton, won’t seek re-election when his current term ends next year.
Bell is one of the most senior Democrats in the House, having served in the legislature since 2001. His district includes parts of Sampson, Duplin and Wayne counties.
At age 77, he told The Sampson Independent that it’s time for him to step down.
“I have been in public service for a long time and it’s time for somebody else to move in and take over what I’m doing,” Bell told his hometown newspaper. “I just feel like it’s about time for me to give it up and do some other things.”
Bell, a retired teacher and school administrator, chaired the House Education Committee before Republicans took control of the legislature. He says he’s currently writing a book about his life.
