Outer Banks plastic bag ban would be repealed

Banning plastic shopping bags from Outer Banks beaches — a personal mission of former Democratic Senate Leader Marc Basnight eight years ago — would be undone in a bill Republican lawmakers are pushing.
Senate Bill 434 would repeal the bag ban, lessen stream protections and deregulate other environmental procedures as part of the GOP’s ongoing drive to give businesses a break from what they consider unnecessary or overly burdensome rules.
Environmental groups and Democratic senators oppose the bill, which was approved in the Senate Rules Committee on Monday and is expected to be taken up soon by the whole chamber.
“There’s a lot of anti-business wrapped up in that ban on plastic bags,” Sen. Jerry Tillman, a Republican from Archdale, said in Monday’s committee meeting. “I’m glad to see that gone.”
The N.C. Retail Merchants Association says paper bags cost eight times more than plastic bags, and that the law includes a complicated refund process that puts stores in danger of fines and penalties if they don’t comply. A lobbyist for the association said members on the Outer Banks support a repeal of the ban.
Asked about widespread opposition by the local chamber of commerce and six communities, bill sponsor Sen. Bill Cook, a Republican from Beaufort County, said the ban has not been effective.
“You have to look at the reality of this, not how good it makes you feel,” Cook said. “The evidence seen so far is this ban has not been useful.”
If enacted, the law would allow local communities to adopt their own plastic bags bans. The bill affects the barrier islands and peninsulas of Dare, Currituck and Hyde counties.
Basnight, a Democrat from Manteo who owned a restaurant there, relentlessly pushed the bill to help rid the beaches of wafting bags.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
