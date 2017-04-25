‘Economic terrorism’ bill targeting protesters gets rejected in NC House committee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:07 Cooper appoints Arrowood to Court of Appeals seat vacated same day Pause 0:57 NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13 1:01 Hundreds rally for school class-size bill HB13 1:37 NCAE president says HB-13 only fixes funding problems for one year 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles 1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes 3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 2:32 NC resident still has hope after Hurricane Matthew's floods 2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Hundreds of protesters march through uptown Charlotte for a third night of demonstrations in the wake of a police shooting. Ann Doss Helms, Justine Miller & Jeff Siner charlotteobserver.com