Could driverless car regulations help attract testing to NC?

1:13 Greensboro resident on why she joined challenge of legislative districts Pause

1:59 NC Representative David Lewis discusses 2017 redistricting plans

1:26 Cutting the NC education department budget

0:49 ACLU challenges the “bathroom bill” reform

0:50 The NC Board of Education will appeal court ruling

1:39 'Britny's Law' means domestic violence history could lead to first-degree murder charges

1:43 Walking to DC to protest health care changes and the impact on his daughter

4:41 Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump

2:01 Sworn on the Fourth of July: 23 become U.S. citizens in Raleigh