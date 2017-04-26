Drivers who hit protesters blocking roads could be protected under NC House bill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Pause 6:07 Cooper appoints Arrowood to Court of Appeals seat vacated same day 0:56 Charlotte police confrontation with protesters on I-277 1:01 Hundreds rally for school class-size bill HB13 3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law 1:37 NCAE president says HB-13 only fixes funding problems for one year 0:57 NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper 1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Around 10:30pm on Thursday, Sept. 22, protesters moved from uptown Charlotte to Interstate 277. They were calling for justice in the police shooting of Keith Scott. The protesters were pushed back up a hill by police who had temporarily closed that section of the freeway in anticipation of the coming protests. Justine Miller charlotteobserver.com