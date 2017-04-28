NC man is Trump’s pick to lead FEMA; no post for McCrory yet

President Donald Trump’s administration has selected Hickory resident Brock Long to be administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Department of Homeland Security.
On Friday the White House announced Trump’s nomination of Long, as well as Jovita Carranza of Illinois to be treasurer of the United States. Several nominations for deputy secretaries to Cabinet departments, including Interior and Housing and Urban Development, also were announced.
Friday’s announcements didn’t include Pat McCrory, who has been mentioned several times as a candidate for a Trump administration post. McCrory met with Trump in December, but neither side said much about what happened during the meeting.
A few days after that meeting, Charlotte Observer reporter Jim Morrill reported that a source close to Trump’s transition team said McCrory “definitely” had a place in Trump’s administration. But the former governor has not been tapped yet.
The new administrator takes over from W. Craig Fugate who served as President Barack Obama’s FEMA Administrator from May 2009 to January 2017.
Long, who lives with his family in Hickory, is vice president at Hagerty Consulting, an emergency management consulting firm that helps clients prepare for and recover from disasters, according to the company’s website. Long, who has been with Hagerty since 2011, has experience supporting state, local and federal governments during a range of disasters including the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
Before joining Hagerty, Long served as director of Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency under Governor Bob Riley from 2008 to 2011, according to a White House press release.
His areas of expertise include strategic emergency operations planning, exercise, evacuation, school safety, recovery management and response logistics, the release said.
Long’s resume also includes stints as a FEMA regional hurricane program manager, FEMA hurricane and evacuation liaison team leader and statewide school safety coordinator for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the release said. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Appalachian State University.
