‘The soul of the NC press room’ – Mark Binker remembered fondly

Across social media, North Carolina lawmakers, media members and others are remembering Mark Binker, the veteran state political reporter who died unexpectedly on Saturday.
Binker, 43, passed away at his home. The cause of death has not been determined.
He had recently joined the N.C. Insider, a state government newsletter owned by The News & Observer. Prior to that, he had worked as a member of WRAL’s state capital team for five years and before that as a state politics reporter for the News & Record in Greensboro.
A fundraising website has been set up to help Binker’s family.
The Capitol press corps invites people to add remembrances to a memorial book in the press room of the Legislative Building.
A sampling of the reaction on Twitter:
A day and a half later and I still just cannot comprehend that @binker won't be in the #NCGA this week.— Charles Jeter (@Jeter4NC92) May 1, 2017
Anybody who has followed NC politics over the past decade has probably read Mark Binker’s work. RIP. https://t.co/LZH5c4g3BM #NCPOL— Thomas Mills (@tmillsNC) May 1, 2017
With media bashing, people forget journalists are people with families, until one is gone; his family remains. We will miss @binker #ncpol— Jeanne MillikenBonds (@JeanneBondsNC) April 30, 2017
Mark Binker was the soul of the NC press room. He was always a tough journalist and a kind, friendly person. https://t.co/lxIAQj2D8y #NCPOL— JosephKyzer (@JosephKyzer) May 1, 2017
@EricMGarcia @binker He gave us flacks hell, but made #ncpol better for it. Truly a remarkable guy and an awful loss.— Cole Leiter (@coleleiter) April 30, 2017
> @TheNCPress shld create 'Mark Binker Award' to honor journalists for their dogged & honorable pursuit of truth.— Alfredo Rodriguez (@DyceComms) April 30, 2017
Very saddened to hear of Mark Binker's passing. He was a talented and ethical reporter and a good man. My heart goes out to his family.— Eric Guckian (@eric_guckian) May 1, 2017
Last night North Carolina lost a voice heard beyond the deafening noise of political theater @binker— Jessica KozmaProctor (@kozmaproc) April 30, 2017
Twitter a weak method to describe respect Capitol Press Corps had for our colleague @binker Not enough characters to praise his character.— Gary Robertson (@garydrobertson) April 29, 2017
Shocked to hear about the passing of @binker, a great journalist and an even better human being. My prayers are with his family. #ncpol— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 29, 2017
Won't be the same without you, @Binker. pic.twitter.com/HfrDTwHMA4— Josh Lawson (@josh_lawson) April 30, 2017
Devastating is the only word for the news about @binker -one of the best journalists I ever met. Period.— Tim Boyum (@TimBoyumTV) April 29, 2017
Mark will be greatly missed & remembered as one of the best capitol beat reporters the state ever had. https://t.co/SiDbnbchj8 #NCPOL #NCGA— Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) April 30, 2017
Berger Statement on the Passing of Mark Binker#NCGA #NCPOL pic.twitter.com/9X0LlQUuOL— Senator Phil Berger (@SenatorBerger) April 29, 2017
Deeply saddened by Mark Binker's passing. Mark was an accomplished journalist and true professional, and I always enjoyed working with him.— David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) April 29, 2017
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams released a statement:
“I was heartbroken to learn of Mark Binker’s passing,” Adams said. “Mark and I shared many moments during my time in the General Assembly. He was a permanent fixture in the legislature who was honest, fair and committed to his craft. My heart goes out to Mark's family and friends during this difficult time.”
Amy Auth, deputy chief of staff for N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, shared this personal tribute to Binker:
“I first got to know Mark Binker when I handled public relations on U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx’ very first Congressional campaign. I was 21 years old, fresh out of journalism school and in my very first ‘real’ job. I remember the butterflies I’d get in my stomach when I’d receive a call from a big city newspaper reporter like Mark Binker, who had a command of the complex issues he covered like nobody else. (He worked for the Greensboro News & Record at the time.)
“I’d often let his calls go to voicemail so I could rehearse what I wanted to say and work up the courage to call him back. Nearly fourteen years later, it is hard for me to believe I was ever intimidated by ‘Binker.’ He was still the same tough-as-nails reporter he always was, and often wrote stories that gave me heartburn, but in the many years we worked together in the crazy world of North Carolina politics, he became my good friend. I would never send his calls to voicemail.
“Mark had a quick wit I’ve seen in few people, and could easily diffuse a highly stressful situation (and there were lots!) with an off-the-cuff joke that would have my colleagues and I double over in a fit of laughter. Mark was one-of-a-kind, and there are few people I respect as much as a journalist – and as a human being. We will all miss him.”
Thad Ogburn: 919-829-8987, @thadogburn
