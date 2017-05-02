Aldona Wos, a former NC agency head, will help lead a White House commission for Trump

Dr. Aldona Wos, former head of the state Department of Health and Human Services, is dipping a toe back into government service, this time as an appointee of President Donald Trump.
The White House announced Trump intends to make Wos vice-chairwoman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships. The commission is responsible for interviewing candidates and recommending people to the president.
Wos lead the state Department of Health and Human Services for about 30 months. While her boss, former Gov. Pat McCrory, gave her high marks for controlling Medicaid spending, her term was marked by threats from the federal government to sanction the state for food stamp failures, a temporary shutdown of food benefits to low-income women and infants, and questions about no-bid contracts and the hiring of an executive from her husband’s firm to a high-paying, contract position as her assistant.
Her husband, Louis DeJoy, was a top Trump fundraiser in the state.
Wos, who lives in Greensboro, served as ambassador to Estonia under former President George W. Bush.
Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner
