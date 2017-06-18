Governor’s School hopes to avoid shutdown as it welcomes students

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Governor’s School for top students could face budget cuts Pause 0:53 Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation 2:52 GOP's Hayes: Cooper doesn't have authority to call for special election 1:49 NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 1:15 Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting 0:58 North Carolina GOP lawmaker: NC House budget plan eliminates Pre-K wait list 1:09 McKissick: Republicans circumvented Cooper's call for special session 3:17 Berger: Why Cooper's call for special session voted down 2:16 Cooper wants budget with more "vision" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Governor's School could lose state funding in this year's state budget proposal. For more than 50 years, the Governor’s School has provided educational opportunities for high school students in the summer. State budget’s have not been released but their is concern state funding will stop after the Senate proposed to cut funding. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

The Governor's School could lose state funding in this year's state budget proposal. For more than 50 years, the Governor’s School has provided educational opportunities for high school students in the summer. State budget’s have not been released but their is concern state funding will stop after the Senate proposed to cut funding. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com