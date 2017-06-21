Sunday morning alcohol sales in stores removed from ‘brunch bill’

The option to pick up a six-pack of beer at the grocery store on Sunday mornings is no longer a part of the “brunch bill” moving forward in the N.C. House.
The House Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee is scheduled to vote on a new version of the bill Thursday that removes language allowing retail stores to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. Sundays – instead of noon. The bill had passed the Senate 32-13 with the retail sales provision included earlier this month.
The bill still allows restaurants to begin serving alcoholic beverages at 10 a.m. on Sundays, a major priority for the restaurant and hotel industry.
Also still in the bill: A provision allowing craft distilleries to sell up to five bottles of their liquor to visitors who tour their facility, up from one bottle under current law. Distilleries could also offer quarter-ounce samples of their liquors at festivals, trade shows and other events, if they obtain a permit.
The latest version of Senate Bill 155, emailed to committee members late Wednesday night, also incorporates provisions from other alcohol legislation under consideration – likely an attempt to smooth passage of new alcohol regulations as the legislative session draws to a close.
Other newly added provisions include looser regulations on craft breweries. The new version of the bill would allow breweries located on farms to sell their beer even if they’re located in a dry county where alcohol sales aren’t allowed outside city limits – as long as the local government agrees to issue a permit.
It would allow also the sale of “crowlers,” which are 32-ounce sealed cans of beer. It would allow home brewers of beer and wine to offer tastings at home brewing events. And it would allow breweries to offer “guest taps” of beverages produced elsewhere – something that many already do under an unclear law.
Some of the provisions have drawn opposition from conservative religious groups like the Christian Action League.
