Last-ditch move for impartial redistricting knocked down

A Raleigh senator’s attempt to force a vote on creating an independent redistricting commission was thwarted in a series of legislative maneuvers and counter-manuevers on Thursday.
Sen. Jay Chaudhuri’s move may have been intended to put political pressure on legislative leaders, but it was unlikely to succeed.
Senate rules allow members to file discharge petitions to dislodge bills that have been stuck in committees without action. The petition must be signed by at least two-thirds of the chamber. There are 35 Republicans and 15 Democrats in the Senate.
Chaudhuri, a Democrat, read most of a prepared statement on the Senate floor giving notice of his intention of filing a petition to bring Senate Bill 209 to a vote of the Senate. Chaudhuri and four other Democrats filed the bill nearly four weeks ago; it has not been taken up in a committee since then.
It would establish a commission to redraw state legislative and congressional districts without partisan consideration. Common Cause and other groups have been pushing for the independent body for years.
Before he was cut off by Republican procedural efforts, Chaudhuri took a slap at Republican lawmakers and, especially, the contentious state budget that was is being passed this week.
“Today I ask the Senate to give the people of North Carolina the honest debate we owe them,” Chaudhuri said. ... For the past two sessions, the ruling party has stripped power from the executive branch. The ruling party has injected politics into our judicial branch. The budget passed yesterday was wasteful, self-serving and spiteful – taking partisan shots at elected officials from the opposing party.”
Chaudhuri, who replaced Sen. Josh Stein when he was elected attorney general, wasn’t allowed to finish his remarks, and so he summarized them in a series of tweets.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments