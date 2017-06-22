‘NC is the only state where no doesn’t mean no’: Law says women can’t back out of sex

North Carolina law says that once a woman says yes to sex, she can’t change her mind once it’s started. One state senator is trying to change that.
In 1979, in the case of State v. Way, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a woman cannot revoke consent after intercourse begins, meaning that even if a woman said “no,” the intercourse would not be ruled rape.
State Sen. Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County thinks that’s absurd.
“Legislators are hearing more and more about women who have been raped and are being denied justice because of this crazy loophole,” Jackson told The Fayetteville Observer. “North Carolina is the only state in U.S. where no doesn’t mean no.”
Jackson is sponsoring Senate Bill 553, which would make it a crime to continue intercourse after a woman revokes consent.
The “Revoke Consent for Intercourse” bill would amend current law so that “a person who continues to engage in intercourse after consent is withdrawn is deemed to have committed the act of intercourse by force and against the will of the other person.”
The law specifically mentions the withdrawal of consent for vaginal intercourse, and so would make a crime to have sex with a woman after she has revoked consent, though it makes no mention of protections for men who revoke consent.
The bill now rests in the Senate’s Rules Committee, where Jackson said it likely will be dead for the remainder of the two-year legislative session.
“There’s no reason for this to be partisan,” Jackson told The Fayetteville Observer. “It’s about doing what’s obviously right.”
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
