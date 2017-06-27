Cooper vetoes budget – and hints at another lawsuit

Gov. Roy Cooper formally vetoed the budget Tuesday morning, a day after he announced his plan to veto – a delay that prompted criticism from legislative leaders.
Cooper has blasted the budget as “irresponsible” since the compromise bill was released last week, but his veto arrived nearly 24 hours after he said he would veto the budget “today.”
Shortly before the veto arrived, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger issued a statement about the delay labeled “Is Cooper having second thoughts on veto?”
Berger’s chief of staff, Jim Blaine, joked on Twitter Monday night: “Senate considering sending out search party for allegedly vetoed #ncpol budget.”
Cooper’s office announced the veto shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. An override vote in the House and Senate could come as early as Tuesday afternoon, and both chambers have the three-fifths majority needed for a successful override.
In his veto message, Cooper cited the budget’s income tax cuts and argued it “lacks structural integrity by failing to account for population growth, inflation and looming federal reductions, by using one-time revenue for recurring expenses, and by adopting a tax plan that will cause the state to fail to fund promised teacher salary increases in future years.”
Cooper’s veto message also sets the stage for a possible legal challenge to the budget’s changes to the governor’s powers. In addition to cutting his office budget by $1 million, the budget also limits the ability of Cooper and his Cabinet agencies to hire private attorneys to help challenge legislation in court.
“The Act contains provisions that infringe upon the governor’s ability to faithfully execute the laws, including the administration of this Act, as required by the Constitution, and violating the separation of powers,” Cooper wrote.
Cooper again called on the legislature to make changes to the bill rather than overriding his veto, which legislative leaders say they plan to do quickly.
“These shortcomings can be fixed, and I encourage the General Assembly to do so by capping tax cuts so they benefit the middle class, investing more in public education, and fixing the unconstitutional flaws in this bill,” Cooper wrote. “But in its current form the Act shortchanges North Carolina.”
Republicans criticized Cooper’s veto. “@RoyCooperNC becomes first @NC_Governor to veto his own campaign promises of high teacher/state worker pay and storm recover,” tweeted Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the N.C. Republican Party.
The $23 billion budget would give teachers an average pay raise of 3.3 percent – weighted toward experienced teachers – in the coming year, and would raise most other state employees’ pay by a flat $1,000. Retired state employees would receive a 1 percent, permanent cost-of-living increase in their pension checks.
The budget would make a series of tax cuts in 2019, a delay from earlier House and Senate tax cut proposals that would have taken effect in 2018. It would reduce the personal income tax rate from 5.499 percent to 5.25 percent and raise the standard deduction – the amount on which people pay no income taxes unless they itemize – to $20,000 for married couples filing jointly from $17,500. It would also lower the corporate income tax rate to 2.5 percent from 3 percent.
Comments