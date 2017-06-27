Wind project moratorium roils renewable energy bill

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Recreational fishermen, conservation groups, rally to support fisheries bill Pause 3:48 Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:45 NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 1:28 Wake school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program 1:30 Governor’s School survives budget cuts 0:53 Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation 2:52 GOP's Hayes: Cooper doesn't have authority to call for special election 1:49 NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 1:15 Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email VIDEO: The Amazon Wind Farm is a massive project of over 100 turbines near Elizabeth City, N.C. A three county area has been targeted to make North Carolina the largest wind farming area in the southeastern United States. While some are happy about the economic benefits others have misgivings for possible negative ecological and tourism impact. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

