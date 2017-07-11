‘Revenge porn’ protections expanded

North Carolina has expanded protections against “revenge porn” in a law Gov. Roy Cooper signed on Tuesday.
In 2015, the state made it illegal to post nude photos online without the consent of the victim after a personal relationship ends. House Bill 399 broadens protection by eliminating the reference to personal relationships.
The new law now includes live transmissions such as online streaming as prohibited images.
And it would amend the “reasonable expectation of privacy” standard to say “the depicted person expected the images to remain private.”
Rep. Chris Malone, a Republican from Wake Forest, was the key sponsor of the bill.
Cooper signed two other domestic violence bills on Tuesday: Senate Bill 600 expands grounds for filing first-degree murder charges in domestic violence cases, and House Bill 343 allows domestic violence protective orders to be in effect even when a conviction is being appealed.
