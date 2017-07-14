Yellow tape awaits protesters at Tillis’ office

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 'Britny's Law' means domestic violence history could lead to first-degree murder charges Pause 1:43 Walking to DC to protest health care changes and the impact on his daughter 4:41 Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump 2:01 Sworn on the Fourth of July: 23 become U.S. citizens in Raleigh 4:12 Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the budget bill from the NC legislature 1:17 Brunch Bill impact on restaurants 1:53 Recreational fishermen, conservation groups, rally to support fisheries bill 3:48 Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget 3:45 NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers 1:28 Wake school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email About 150 constituents gathered outside U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’s office at the Federal Courthouse in Raleigh Tuesday, January 24, 2017 to urge the senator to reject President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. The protest was one of dozens of similar protests organized by advocacy groups nationwide that urged members of congress to delay or reject the confirmation of the president’s cabinet nominees. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

