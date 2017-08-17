Sons of Confederate Veterans denounce Gov. Cooper, offer reward

More Videos 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments Pause 2:40 Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? 0:31 Maria becomes a Category 5 hurricane 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:23 Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 1:27 Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office 0:50 Lizard Man vs Bigfoot 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:05 Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground Video: A ladder and strong rope were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14. Video: A ladder and strong rope were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: A ladder and strong rope were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com