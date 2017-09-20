Trump pulled out of climate agreement, but NC’s Cooper says ‘We remain committed’

More Videos

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Pause
'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate agreement but open to return

    President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is exiting the Paris climate agreement, often called the Paris Accord, but is willing to negotiate a different deal and reenter at some point in the future.

President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is exiting the Paris climate agreement, often called the Paris Accord, but is willing to negotiate a different deal and reenter at some point in the future. The White House
President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is exiting the Paris climate agreement, often called the Paris Accord, but is willing to negotiate a different deal and reenter at some point in the future. The White House

State Politics

Trump pulled out of climate agreement, but NC’s Cooper says ‘We remain committed’

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 20, 2017 02:08 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 10:46 PM

RALEIGH

President Donald Trump may have withdrawn the United States from the international agreement to deal with climate change, but Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina is joining 14 other states in the U.S. Climate Alliance.

The alliance is a bipartisan group of states committed to reducing their share of greenhouse gas emissions in line with the goals that countries agreed upon as part of the Paris climate deal.

“In the absence of leadership from Washington, North Carolina is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, and we remain committed to reducing pollution and protecting our environment,” Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday. “Clean air and a healthy environment are vital for a strong economy and a healthier future. So much of North Carolina’s economy relies on protecting our treasured natural resources, and I’m committed to maintaining the quality of their air we breathe for generations to come.”

RAL_ 033017-COOPER-CCS005
“In the absence of leadership from Washington, North Carolina is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, and we remain committed to reducing pollution and protecting our environment,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement on Wednesday.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Democratic governor, who took office this year, touted Climate Alliance statistics that show that the states are on track to to meet and possibly exceed their portion of U.S. reduction targets in the Paris Agreement.

The Climate Alliance released a report on Wednesday saying:

▪ Climate Alliance states are on track to reach a 24 to 29 percent reduction in their 2005 emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2025, which would fulfill their contribution to Paris Agreement targets.

▪ Between 2005 and 2015, Climate Alliance states reduced their greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent, compared to 10 percent for the rest of the country.

▪ During that same decade, the combined economic output of Climate Alliance states grew by 14 percent while the rest of the country grew by 12 percent. On a per-capita basis, economic output in Climate Alliance states expanded twice as fast as in the rest of the country, “showing that climate action and economic growth go hand-in-hand,” according to Cooper’s statement.

The Climate Alliance includes: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Those states make up about 36 percent of the U.S. population and $7.6 trillion (41 percent) of America’s gross domestic product.

More Videos

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Pause
'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?

    The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tourist destination?

Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?

The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tourist destination?

Brittany Peterson and Sohail Al-Jamea / McClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Pause
'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 0:29

NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 3:15

Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

    North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces a lawsuit his office filed against Insys, an Arizona-based drugmaker, accusing the company of offering kickbacks to doctors to prescribe Subsys, a fentanyl-based spray.

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

View More Video