NC House wants to examine MLS stadium idea. A Senate leader isn’t sold

Two months after a soccer franchise owner announced his hopes to build a stadium on state-owned land in downtown Raleigh, state leaders are responding with proposed legislation.
The North Carolina Football Club, which wants to jump from a second-tier league to Major League Soccer, in July unveiled a proposal to build a $150 million stadium and entertainment complex at the corner of Salisbury and Peace streets in downtown Raleigh.
Raleigh is one of 12 cities across the country vying for four MLS expansion spots.
A bill proposed as a special session of the N.C. General Assembly begins Wednesday would allot $200,000 to the Department of Administration to study and plan “for the potential displacement of State employees with minimal disruption” if a soccer stadium is built at the proposed Raleigh location.
The 13-acre site, bounded by Peace, Salisbury and Lane streets, is part of the sprawling state government complex and houses several offices, including the Archdale Building and the State Capitol Police station.
The stadium money is part of a large proposal that addresses a range of issues, including public school class sizes and grants for the film and entertainment industry. The state Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper would need to approve the bill for it to come to fruition and it’s unclear whether they support the idea.
Cooper and state Senate leader Phil Berger weren’t immediately available for comment on Wednesday morning. Sen. Harry Brown of Jacksonville, who is the Republican majority leader in the Senate, said in a brief interview Wednesday that it’s “real premature” to say whether the Senate will support the idea of a study.
A couple of state legislators from the Charlotte area – Republican Sen. Jeff Tarte of Cornelius and Democratic Sen. Joel Ford of Charlotte – spoke out against NCFC’s proposal when it was revealed. Charlotte is another of the 12 cities vying for an expansion spot and they said the General Assembly would be showing favoritism if it were to help NCFC.
But Mecklenburg County commissioners dealt the Charlotte group’s MLS bid a major blow in August when they voted to limit the county’s financial contribution to a future stadium there.
The Raleigh proposal calls for building a stadium with private money, although governments could be on the hook for infrastructure improvements in the area.
