‘Race-based redistricting’ imposed on NC ‘against its will,’ lawmakers say

Attorney Phil Strach, on right, responds to NC legislative maps proposed by Nathaniel Persily, the Stanford law professor tapped to help federal judges in one of the NC gerrymander lawsuits. Strach is pictured talking with Thomas Farr, center, in a Wake County courtroom on Jan. 30, 2015, during a break in a hearing on the now-defunct Voter ID law. Chris Seward N&O file photo