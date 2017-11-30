Fact check: Is Tillis right about tax plan helping low-income Americans?

North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis has been one of the most vocal proponents of tax reform in the Senate.
He’s written op-eds and touted North Carolina’s tax code changes made while he was speaker of the N.C. House as a model for Congress. Forbes Magazine recently named North Carolina as the best state for business in America.
So on Wednesday morning, Tillis took the mic at a press conference in Washington to promote the Senate’s proposed tax changes. He said the plan needs defending from members of the media, who are misrepresenting it.
“A reporter came up to me and said ‘Senator, how do you respond to the fact that people making $30,000, $50,000, $70,000 are going to be paying more in taxes?’ I said that’s patently untrue on the whole,” Tillis told the crowd of reporters.
He added that there may be outliers, and that he’s willing to address them at a later time. “You know, if you look at some sort of detailed circumstance, maybe there’s something that we need to work out once we see the implementation of the tax plan,” he said.
Tillis continued, saying he responded to the reporter’s follow-up by saying, “You need to understand tax policy, and I know that you don’t because you’ve never done it.”
Many reports agree that people earning between $30,000 and $75,000 would get tax cuts in the short term.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
