The fight over GenX funding could be House vs. Senate, not Republican vs. Democrat

Less than a week after telling legislators they lacked the equipment to identify and study potentially dangerous chemicals in the state’s drinking water, North Carolina environmental officials cleared the first big hurdle in getting the tools – and staff – they’re asking for.
The North Carolina House unanimously approved a bill Wednesday evening that would allocate more than $1 million to the state Department of Environmental Quality to buy a $500,000 tool called a high-resolution mass spectrometer and hire five new scientists to use it.
“We don’t know what’s out there. And this piece of machinery will help us identify what’s in the water,” Rep. Ted Davis, a Wilmington Republican, said in a hearing Wednesday afternoon.
The money is “a much-needed first step,” Michael Regan, the head of DEQ under Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, said during the same hearing.
DEQ’s primary goal is to look into GenX, a relatively untested chemical that’s been found in the drinking water in southeastern North Carolina and is closely related to a different chemical that has been linked to serious health issues – and a corresponding multimillion-dollar legal settlement – in West Virginia.
But they’ll also be looking for other hazards and pollutants that have so far gone undetected in North Carolina’s drinking water.
“Right now, ground zero for this issue is down in my part of the state,” said Rep. Holly Grange, another Republican from Wilmington, said at the hearing Wednesday. “However, what’s to say there won’t be issues that emerge all over the state? We’ll be able to respond to those issues better if this bill is passed.”
But if House approval was easy, the Senate is a different story. Hours before the House vote, Senate leaders decided to adjourn. The Senate will be back on Friday, but leaders said Wednesday they don’t plan to take any votes then.
That means it could be days, if not months, before the bill has a chance to become law. Lawmakers returned to Raleigh on Wednesday but it’s not clear if the Senate will take up the proposal before a previously scheduled session in May.
That upset many members of the House.
“I think this is an important first step, and I’m frustrated we’re not getting more support from the other chamber,” said Democratic Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro, who is a member of the river quality committee that Davis leads.
Some key senators in the debate, like Wilmington Republican Michael Lee, wouldn’t say Wednesday what they thought about the House proposal. Instead, Lee pointed to a bill that the legislature passed in the fall of 2017 that gave some funding to UNC-Wilmington and the local water treatment plant to begin addressing the GenX pollution.
“I think a lot of folks are thinking that nothing has occurred,” he said. “But we actually started this months ago.”
At the time, Cooper vetoed that bill because it didn’t include any of the money he had requested for DEQ or the Department of Health and Human Services.
The bill the House passed Wednesday addressed Cooper’s concerns about DEQ, although Republican legislators shot down Democratic attempts to add in the money for DHHS.
Wednesday evening, Cooper’s spokesman Ford Porter noted the lack of DHHS funding and slammed the Senate for leaving without taking a vote at all. The legislature also did not address a bill Cooper supported related to public school class size requirements.
“Today, legislative Republicans walked out on students, teachers and families concerned about overcrowded classrooms and safe drinking water,” Porter said. “When legislators return home today, North Carolinians in their communities should demand they take action to fund our schools and protect our air and drinking water.”
In addition to shooting down the DHHS funding request, Republicans in the House also shot down attempts by Democratic representatives Deb Butler and William Richardson to add amendments that would’ve strengthened environmental regulations statewide.
“I think North Carolina should be in charge of our destiny on this,” Butler, who is from Wilmington, said before the House vote. “It’s time for North Carolina to get tough on polluters.”
But Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Republican from Hendersonville who is the former national president of the Sierra Club and often votes with Democrats on environmental issues, warned that trying to increase regulations would probably doom the bill to fail in the Senate, even if they passed the House – which they ultimately did not.
“Now is not the time or place,” he said.
