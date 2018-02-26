North Carolina won’t get another chance to speak on Trump’s offshore drilling plan

Supporters and opponents of offshore drilling gathered in Raleigh on Monday for the state’s only public hearing on the Trump administration’s controversial plan to open up the Atlantic coast for oil and gas exploration.
Today’s public hearing will last until 7 p.m. at the Hilton hotel at 3415 Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.
People who can’t come in person can still submit their comments on whether to allow offshore drilling at the regulations.gov website. Nearly half a million comments have already been submitted, and the deadline to weigh in is March 9.
A number of environmentalists and Democratic politicians will present their arguments against offshore drilling this evening at a rally that starts at 6 p.m. Earlier, supporters of drilling made their case at a news conference featuring advocates of the oil and gas industry and groups representing churches and veterans.
Matthew Horsley, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who lives in Pinehurst, said the Gulf War was fought in the early 1990s to protect America’s supply of oil coming in from the Middle East – and he’d rather not see the military send more troops to fight overseas for a resource we could be producing more of stateside.
And Rev. Gilbert Parker, the president of the North Carolina Faith Fellowship Program, said he thinks that if the United States produces more oil and natural gas here rather than importing it, the price of gasoline and electric bills will go down and jobs will be created.
“We should always help and endeavor to help the families of North Carolina,” he said.
But environmentalists say those arguments – about helping national security, creating jobs and lowering the cost of energy – are exaggerated and ignore the negative effects of offshore drilling, like destructive oil spills and unsightly rigs at the beach that might scare off tourists.
“The potential risk of job loss in tourism, fishing and other industries that depend on a clean coastal environment far outweighs potential economic benefit of oil and gas industry jobs, many of which are specialized positions and will be hired from out of state,” said the North Carolina Coastal Federation in an anti-drilling pamphlet being distributed before the meeting.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is an outspoken opponent of Trump’s plan to open up the coast for drilling and energy exploration. The Trump administration later said it would exempt Florida from the drilling proposal because that state’s governor, Republican Rick Scott, complained about its possible effects on tourism. Cooper has made those same complaints; it remains to be seen what will happen here.
But at Monday’s pro-drilling press conference, the American Petroleum Industry’s North Carolina executive director, David McGowan, accused Cooper of “Not-In-My-Backyard” hypocrisy. He said Eastern North Carolina could use stable, good-paying jobs in the energy industry and that there’s no sense in letting the state’s resources go unused.
“Why shouldn’t we do our part to produce these resources here at home?” McGowan said.
