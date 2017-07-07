Shhh! SC youth soccer officials call for month of silence in response to unruly fans

Sidelines will be strangely quiet at some youth soccer games in South Carolina this fall.
Last week, South Carolina Youth Soccer Association leaders unanimously approved “Silent September,” a one-month code of conduct for parents and visitors at games. That means no yelling at coaches, no chastising refs and no loud celebrations.
In a statement, the group said it made the change “due to continuing problems/issues with sideline behaviors on the parent/spectator touchline – and the impact that inappropriate behavior has upon our youth, especially upon youth referees.”
Parents’ bad behaviors affect the group’s ability to retain referees, the association said.
The month-long rule will apply to sponsored league games statewide. The association lists 55 member clubs in South Carolina, and players can be as young as 5. Teens as young as 14 can serve as referees.
“It’s not uncommon for teenagers to be reffing the younger ones – who happen to have some of the more ‘enthusiastic’ parents, ” said Burns Davison, a board member with the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association.
Davison, who oversees rules and compliance for the organization, said the idea behind Silent September was to start a conversation about expectations of sideline behavior.
It’s “essentially a ‘reset’ in light of inappropriate behavior that seem to be occurring more often,” Davison said. “We understand that it’s a process to change the culture, but that process needs to start somewhere.”
Under the code of silence, referees will ask people to remain silent on a first offense, tell them to be silent on a second offense and dismiss offending spectators on a third offense.
Ralph Jordan, a referee assignor for 11 years starting with Capital Area Soccer League, which is now part of North Carolina FC Youth, said he recalls some leagues implementing a quiet Saturday or Sunday in the past, but nothing for an entire month.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528
