Are there flying dinosaurs in NC? Woman says she’s seen them 3 times in Raleigh

Can you see a pterodactyl in this video? Cynthia Lee, 20, says she has seen pterosaur-like creatures three times in Raleigh since June. The third, she said she captured in this video while taking an Uber ride to work. Lee drew a sketch of the flying creature she says she saw. Cynthia Lee, 20, says she has seen pterosaur-like creatures three times in Raleigh since June. The third, she said she captured in this video while taking an Uber ride to work. Lee drew a sketch of the flying creature she says she saw. Courtesy of Cynthia Lee

