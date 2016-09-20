Gas shortages in NC to continue for several days

The gasoline shortage will continue to hamstring North Carolina for “several days,” Gov. Pat McCrory said Tuesday, encouraging consumers to conserve as stations across the Triangle continue to run dry.
The state is receiving about a third of its normal gas flow, the governor said. And even with a bypass completed around the leaky pipeline in Alabama, it will take time to restore normal flows throughout the Southeast.
“We’ve successfully weathered fuel shortages before, and we will do it again,” McCrory said. “Now is the time to pull together as a state and to conserve fuel when it’s possible.”
Colonial Pipeline has finished a 500-foot bypass pipe and hopes to have fuel flowing again Wednesday. But finding gas has already become a second job for a lot of people – and some found it a tough task.
Stations that ran dry Monday night found their refilled tanks dwindling by lunchtime Tuesday. At Quality Mart on Blue Ridge Road, the 5,000 gallons delivered at 7 a.m. Tuesday had dropped to 3,000 four hours later.
“It was through nobody’s fault but the sheer demand,” said Mike Coler, the station’s manager.
Despite the worry, however, McCrory urged drivers to avoid the temptation to top off tanks whenever they can.
Before dawn Tuesday, most stations with gas appeared to be doing a brisk business. Whether you could find those stations was, as one Johnston County resident put it, “hit and miss, hit and miss.”
Familiar fill-up stops such as the Costco on Six Forks Road and the Speedway on Capital Boulevard north of downtown Raleigh saw rushes akin to the panics before a big hurricane. At the same time, stations on New Bern Avenue had pumps full with no wait.
At a Circle K station on South Saunders Street in Raleigh, Lee Phelps of Wake Forest said he had tried two stations on N.C. 98 early in the morning and two more later on before finding the Circle K. Meanwhile, Raymond Collins filled his mower with no problem at Pittsboro Exxon, reporting that rural stations had no rush.
One station on Pullen Road had paper signs over the pump windows, warning each driver could have only $10 worth to stretch supplies.
Local governments operate fleets of vehicles and have been watching supplies.
Lisa Luten, spokeswoman for the Wake County Public School System, said Tuesday that district always keeps a six-day supply of diesel on hand for its buses and has been able to maintain that so far. But, she added, “We are closely monitoring the [gas] situation for other implications.”
In Durham County, the sheriff’s deputies have not had trouble filling up their patrol cars at county-owned pumps, but deputies have been told not to leave cars idling when they could be shut off, said spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs.
The state declared an “abnormal market disruption” Friday evening, and the N.C. Attorney General’s Office shared via Twitter and Facebook that the state’s price gouging law was in effect. Gov. Pat McCrory activated the state Emergency Operations Center and issued executive orders waiving trucking restrictions on fuel trucks to try to bolster supplies.
AAA reports that the average price of a gallon in North Carolina on Monday morning was $2.16, up from last week’s average of $2.05. The national average was $2.20. More than 600 customers had reported price gouging at gas stations statewide as of Monday evening, the state Attorney General’s Office said. The Consumer Protection Division issued subpoenas Monday to a gas station that allegedly charged $4.50 a gallon, and to a gas wholesaler. If you think a station’s prices are too high, file a complaint with the state Department of Justice at nando.com/gouging.
Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
