NCDOT installs signs for interstate that isn’t finished yet

Drivers on Interstate 40 near Greensboro might notice new signs directing drivers to a new interstate highway to Danville, Va.
But Interstate 785 isn’t quite ready for traffic just yet: The first segment of the freeway connecting I-40 and I-85 east of Greensboro to U.S. 29 on the city’s northeast side remains under construction.
An N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman said Monday that the I-785 signs were installed “early” and that the road isn’t scheduled to open until October.
Any drivers who follow the signs now will find that the freeway ends after a couple miles. Signs then direct them to use U.S. 70 and U.S. 29 to reach Danville and towns along the way, such as Reidsville.
The I-785 section under construction is part of the Greenboro Urban Loop project, which will encircle the city. The southern half of the loop, which is part of I-85 and I-73, has been open for years.
Other segments are currently under construction and will extend the road from Bryan Boulevard to U.S. 220 and U.S. 29 on Greensboro’s north side; those sections are scheduled to open in 2018.
Most of U.S. 29 between Danville and Greensboro will continue to have “Future I-785” signs for years to come, as NCDOT hasn’t yet funded upgrades to the highway that will allow it to meet federal standards for the interstate designation.
