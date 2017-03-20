Man, 55, killed in bicycle crash with N.C. State police on Trinity Road in southwest Raleigh

Police say a 55-year-old bicyclist from Florida was killed when he rode through a red light and was hit by an N.C. State police officer driving a marked SUV on Trinity Road near Corporate Center Drive on Monday morning.
John Leonard White Jr. of Wesley Chapel, Fla., north of Tampa, was headed southbound on Corporate Center Drive when he ran a red light and attempted to cross Trinity shortly before 7 a.m., according to a police accident report. Ryan Christopher Drakeford was headed eastbound on Trinity and had a green light when he hit White going an estimated 23 mph, according to the report. Drakeford is an N.C. State University police officer, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in an email Monday.
Drakeford was not injured and was not cited by police. The SUV he was driving was a marked N.C. State University police vehicle.
