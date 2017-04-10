1 driver charged with felony, DWI after Durham crash kills NCCU freshman

Police in Durham have charged a 25-year-old woman with felony death by vehicle in connection with a Sunday night wreck that killed a passenger in another car and injured other people in her car and the driver of the other vehicle.
Natasha Lynn Taylor was charged early Monday and held in the Durham County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail. She also was charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control.
Police said the accident occurred in the 1100 block of East Geer Street just after 9:30 p.m. when Taylor’s eastbound car crossed a double yellow line and hit a westbound vehicle that Quillon Rendleman, 18, of Charlotte was driving.
Myiah Andrews, 18, of Greenville, a freshman at North Carolina Central University, died at the scene, police said. She had been riding with Rendleman.
Police said Taylor, Rendleman and two other passenger’s in his vehicle were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
Police shut down East Geer Street from Cheek Road to Essex Road for a time while they compiled a report on the accident.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
