Flooded roads will begin to reopen this afternoon

As the rain tapers off and the sun returns to the Triangle, the flooded roadways that created headaches for motorists Tuesday morning are beginning to clear.

Overflowing creeks and streams closed flood-prone stretches of Creedmoor Road, Wake Forest Road and Glenwood Avenue, among others, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Westbound Glenwood Avenue near Creedmoor Road is impassible because of flooding, and Blue Ridge Road near Glenwood Avenue also is closed.

Once the heavy rains, smaller streams and creeks will begin to go down right away, said Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. But bigger waterways such as Crabtree Creek will take longer to recede. Near Crabtree Valley Mall, Crabtree Creek peaked at 21.32 feet Tuesday morning, in a place where it is normally five feet deep.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down Pause 0:41 Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall 6:07 Cooper appoints Arrowood to Court of Appeals seat vacated same day 0:51 Heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh 0:32 FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 0:24 FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 0:29 FLOODING: Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 0:57 NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 1:01 Hundreds rally for school class-size bill HB13 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall VIDEO: Large chunks of wood flow in the rain-swollen waters of Crabtree Creek behind the Crabtree Valley Mall on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

“A lot of road closures are from these creeks that go up and down real fast,” he said. “These kinds of things will be improving in the next few hours. The evening rush hour will be much improved. It’ll be nothing like this morning.”

Raleigh police said one outbound lane of Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Creek had reopened by 11 a.m., but they urged drivers to remain cautious.

“We really are trying to get people to avoid that area while the waters recede,” spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.

The 2500 block of Capital Boulevard and Lumley Road at Rink Road also had reopened, according to Raleigh police.

Joel Jenkins watches floodwaters rise on Dacian Road in Raleigh Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

As of 10 a.m., the weather service said 7.41 inches of rain had fallen at Raleigh-Durham International Airport since Sunday morning, and as much as 8 to 9 inches of rain was recorded in other areas of the Triangle, Blaes said.

State troopers closed westbound U.S. 264 near N.C. 39 in eastern Wake County because of flooding. In Zebulon, police closed N.C. 97, West Gannon Avenue near Water Plant Road, after the Little River came up over it near Little River Park.

David Wilson surveys the the flood damage to his properties on Paula Street from his vantage point on Wake Forest Road after record rain flooded the area adjacent to Crabtree Creek on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Other road closures, according to the NCDOT, include:

▪ Old Mason Farm Road near U.S. 501 in Chapel Hill

▪ Woods Creek Road near Woodfield Deadend Road near Apex

Related stories from The News & Observer Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall

▪ Johnson Pond Road near Bells Lake Road near Apex

▪ Old Stage Road near Fanny Brown Road near Raleigh

▪ Westbound Cornwallis Road west of Clayton

▪ Main Street near Wilson’s Mills in Johnston County

▪ Old Johnson Road near Kenly

▪ Grasshopper Road at Carl Williamson Road near Raleigh

▪ Hart Road near Louisburg

▪ Gorman Street between Tryon Road and Avent Ferry Road

Raleigh police also issued a list of known high-water trouble spots to avoid. They include:

▪ Inbound Glenwood Avenue at Creedmoor Road

▪ Creedmoor Road at Crabtree Valley Mall Avenue

▪ Crabtree Valley Mall Avenue

▪ 4000 block of Blue Ridge Road

▪ Wake Forest Road at Hodges Street

▪ Atlantic Avenue at Hodges

▪ 2800 block of New Hope Church Road

▪ Sunnybrook Road at Wood Meadow

▪ Milburnie Road at Shanda Drive

▪ Harps Mill Road at Litchford Road

▪ Tryon Road between Anvil and Durham Drive.