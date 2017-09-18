Want a DMV hearing to get your driver’s license back? That’s going to cost you.

If your North Carolina driver’s license is suspended or revoked, it’s going to cost you more to try to get it back under a series of new fees set to go into effect in January.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles plans to begin charging fees for hearings to review the loss of licenses for drivers, as well as inspection stations, auto dealers and mechanics. There has been no charge for the hearings up to now.
The fees will affect 19 different types of DMV hearings and will range from $40 to $1,200. A hearing for someone seeking to get his license back after a DWI conviction, for example, will cost $425, on top of the existing $130 reinstatement fee if the appeal is successful.
The DMV has developed the fees at the direction of the General Assembly. This year’s budget bill requires the DMV Hearings Unit to set fees that will become its only source of funding to cover its operating budget, which this year is $3.73 million.
In 2016, the DMV Hearings Unit conducted 25,215 hearings, most at local DMV or Department of Transportation offices.
While the legislature requires the fees, it left it up to the DMV to set the actual dollar amounts. The agency has published its proposed fees at http://nando.com/earings and is seeking public feedback on them until Oct. 3. It will also hold a public hearing on the fees at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at the John Chavis Media Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh.
Written comments will be accepted online or by mail to the N.C. Department of Transportation, ATTN: Rule Making Coordinator, 1501 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1501.
There are no proposed fees for hearings having to do with medical issues. And people will be able to get the hearing fees waived if they can show they are indigent under criteria set by DMV.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments