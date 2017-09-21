A heavy-duty wrecker and a tractor-trailer blocked traffic on U.S. 70 and Shotwell Road on Thursday morning, Sept. 21, 2017.
Traffic

The overturned rig in Clayton was carrying vodka, and may take all day to turn upright

By Ron Gallagher and Aaron Moody

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 7:33 AM

CLAYTON

Town officials say the tractor-trailer that overturned at U.S. 70 and Shotwell Road on Thursday morning was carrying vodka – not wine as originally reported.

They also say the task of righting the truck is proving more difficult than expected and could take the better part of the day.

Police asked drivers to try to avoid the area until a heavy-duty wrecker can right the truck and remove it. They reported that they had Shotwell Road closed and one westbound lane of U.S. 70.

The truck was carrying 17 pallets of vodka that weigh about 40,000 pounds, police said.

No injuries were reported from the wreck.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

