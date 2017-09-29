Clearing an accident scene could soon be a lot faster for state troopers. Here’s why.

More Videos 1:09 State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene Pause 0:24 Tipped truck snarls traffic on eastbound I-40 near Harrison Avenue 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 0:56 Rhiannon Giddens opens IBMA's World of Bluegrass with powerful speech on diversity in bluegrass 0:58 Sunrise yoga with Blue Lotus Yoga at Raleigh's IBMA Banjostand 2:12 Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 4:06 From Farmville to Switzerland, The Glorifying Vines Sisters go international with traditional gospel music 2:34 See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 1:41 Fedora: 'Everybody's got to give more.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene The State Highway Patrol's Collision Reconstruction Unit can now use drones to make measurements and create 3-D images of accident scenes much faster than troopers can on the ground. These images of a crashed Highway Patrol cruiser were made with a drone during a demonstration at the patrol's test track in Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 29. The State Highway Patrol's Collision Reconstruction Unit can now use drones to make measurements and create 3-D images of accident scenes much faster than troopers can on the ground. These images of a crashed Highway Patrol cruiser were made with a drone during a demonstration at the patrol's test track in Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 29. N.C. State Highway Patrol

The State Highway Patrol's Collision Reconstruction Unit can now use drones to make measurements and create 3-D images of accident scenes much faster than troopers can on the ground. These images of a crashed Highway Patrol cruiser were made with a drone during a demonstration at the patrol's test track in Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 29. N.C. State Highway Patrol