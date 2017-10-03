Your LimeBike parking job may get you some laughs. It may also get you in trouble.

More Videos 0:13 A LimeBike winds up on an NC State dining hall rooftop Pause 1:09 State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 0:51 LimeBike comes to NC State 2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 0:58 Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 2:03 Can NC State break Louisville's hex on them? 0:31 Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A LimeBike winds up on an NC State dining hall rooftop A Snapchat video taken Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, shows where someone left a LimeBike bicycle on top of Fountain Dining Hall on the NC State University campus. A Snapchat video taken Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, shows where someone left a LimeBike bicycle on top of Fountain Dining Hall on the NC State University campus. Courtesy of Hampton Clark

A Snapchat video taken Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, shows where someone left a LimeBike bicycle on top of Fountain Dining Hall on the NC State University campus. Courtesy of Hampton Clark