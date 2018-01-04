Drivers face mixed bag on Triangle roads this morning

Those who venture out in the Triangle on Thursday will find driving conditions that vary from one road to the next.
Where state and local crews put down salt and brine in advance of the storm Wednesday, the pavement was wet but mostly clear of snow by Thursday morning. That includes interstates and most primary roads.
But side streets and other secondary roads remained mostly covered in snow that will get more compacted as people drive on it. The good news there is that it’s pretty much only snow; little or no icy rain fell in the Triangle overnight.
Jason Dunigan, the Wake County Maintenance Engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said 60 DOT trucks dropped about 1,000 tons of salt in the county overnight and that he had an additional 28 grader trucks coming on at 7 a.m. to begin working on secondary roads. He said the weather, with temperatures rising to near freezing under sunny skies, should help with clearing the roads Thursday.
“At 32 degrees with some sun, we should put a healthy dent into this stuff,” Dunigan said.
But with temperatures expected to plunge into the lower teens overnight, Dunigan said roads that are still wet or snowy will become slick late Thursday, with black ice forming in many places.
“Whatever’s still on the road we’re not going to be able to get off,” he said. “So it’s just putting salt/sand out to at least give traction.”
Dunigan said that in Wake County the snow was heaviest to the west. When more than an inch had fallen in Cary by 10 p.m. Wednesday, the town sent out 24 plows and 12 spreaders to begin clearing streets, starting with main thoroughfares.
“We are continuing to treat and plow streets,” Scott Hecht, the town’s public works director, said early Thursday. “But with the freezing temperatures it’s best to hunker down as long as you can.”
In Clayton, which received about two inches of snow, all primary roads are “passable, but slick,” said town spokeswoman Stacy Beard. “It’s difficult to stop or slow in many spots. We ask anyone who doesn’t have to be out to stay home.”
Many Triangle buses will get a late start Thursday. GoTriangle, GoDurham, GoCary and Chapel Hill Transit have suspended service until 10 a.m. GoRaleigh says it will run on a normal schedule.
Road conditions are worse east of Interstate I-95, where even primary roads and some stretches of interstate are covered with snow and ice. Drivers thinking of heading that direction should check the NCDOT’s travel information system, at tims.ncdot.gov/tims, before leaving.
