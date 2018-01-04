Drivers face mixed bag on Triangle roads this morning

More Videos 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Pause 0:57 Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 3:31 Roy Williams following loss to Florida State: “For us we need to play better, we need to play smarter” 1:00 As the ice and snow come, the bread and milk go 2:15 NC Gov. Roy Cooper declaring state of emergency in advance of winter storm 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:53 A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads. With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads. Ashley Jean Reese / The Island Packet

With the potential of winter weather this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads. Ashley Jean Reese / The Island Packet