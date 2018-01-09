Do you know what to do when a police officer pulls you over? NC has new guidelines.

More Videos 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Pause 8:00 What to do during a traffic stop 1:23 What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 2:01 See why NC NAACP leader says 'Integration (may not) have been a good thing' 1:05 Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 1:27 Gov. Cooper stresses importance of funding class-size mandate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What to do during a traffic stop The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception. The DMV guidelines do not address searches. The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception. The DMV guidelines do not address searches. Raleigh Police Dept.

The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception. The DMV guidelines do not address searches. Raleigh Police Dept.