NC State football fans, State Fair crowds will be able to go under Trinity Road

Soon, you won’t have to walk across Trinity Road to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the N.C. State Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to walk under it.
The state Department of Transportation is building a 25-foot-wide pedestrian tunnel under Trinity, just east of Youth Center Drive. That spot is a popular crossing during the State Fair and on game days for N.C. State football, as well as during concerts and basketball and hockey games at PNC Arena.
The state awarded a $4.3 million contract to Crowder Construction Company of Charlotte, which began work on March 5. The contract calls for the tunnel to be open to pedestrians by Sept. 15, 2018, but it also provides financial incentives to Crowder Construction to get it done a month earlier.
Never miss a local story.
The N.C. State Wolfpack have home games the first three Saturdays in September.
Building the tunnel will require closing that stretch of Trinity Road between March 5 and Aug. 1, though Crowder also has financial incentives for each day earlier than Aug. 1 that the road re-opens.
In addition to being safer for pedestrians, the new tunnel should help traffic move up and down Trinity better during the fair, football games and other big events. As it is now, Raleigh police and State Highway Patrol troopers must frequently stop cars to let crowds of people across.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
Comments