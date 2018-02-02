Students and others who tailgate at the State Fairgrounds will be able to go under Trinity Road to Carter-Finley Stadium starting this fall.
Students and others who tailgate at the State Fairgrounds will be able to go under Trinity Road to Carter-Finley Stadium starting this fall. BRAD SMITH File
Students and others who tailgate at the State Fairgrounds will be able to go under Trinity Road to Carter-Finley Stadium starting this fall. BRAD SMITH File

Traffic

NC State football fans, State Fair crowds will be able to go under Trinity Road

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

February 02, 2018 03:29 PM

RALEIGH

Soon, you won’t have to walk across Trinity Road to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the N.C. State Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to walk under it.

The state Department of Transportation is building a 25-foot-wide pedestrian tunnel under Trinity, just east of Youth Center Drive. That spot is a popular crossing during the State Fair and on game days for N.C. State football, as well as during concerts and basketball and hockey games at PNC Arena.

The state awarded a $4.3 million contract to Crowder Construction Company of Charlotte, which began work on March 5. The contract calls for the tunnel to be open to pedestrians by Sept. 15, 2018, but it also provides financial incentives to Crowder Construction to get it done a month earlier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward 1:18

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward

Pause
How does a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air to a modern-day Chevrolet Malibu? 1:13

How does a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air to a modern-day Chevrolet Malibu?

What is an acceptable traffic fatality goal for NC Vision Zero? 1:51

What is an acceptable traffic fatality goal for NC Vision Zero?

Potholes plague Triangle roadways 1:11

Potholes plague Triangle roadways

How does traffic stack up for Amazon finalists? Here are the worst offenders. 1:19

How does traffic stack up for Amazon finalists? Here are the worst offenders.

NCDOT updates progress on Bonner Bridge replacement project over Oregon Inlet 3:08

NCDOT updates progress on Bonner Bridge replacement project over Oregon Inlet

Durham Expressway wreck slows traffic 0:37

Durham Expressway wreck slows traffic

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 2:52

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works

NC State's Wolfpack landed a hard-fought win over UNC's Tar Heels while at home in Raleigh's Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday November 25th. Julia Walljwall@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State Wolfpack have home games the first three Saturdays in September.

Building the tunnel will require closing that stretch of Trinity Road between March 5 and Aug. 1, though Crowder also has financial incentives for each day earlier than Aug. 1 that the road re-opens.

In addition to being safer for pedestrians, the new tunnel should help traffic move up and down Trinity better during the fair, football games and other big events. As it is now, Raleigh police and State Highway Patrol troopers must frequently stop cars to let crowds of people across.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward 1:18

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward

Pause
How does a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air to a modern-day Chevrolet Malibu? 1:13

How does a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air to a modern-day Chevrolet Malibu?

What is an acceptable traffic fatality goal for NC Vision Zero? 1:51

What is an acceptable traffic fatality goal for NC Vision Zero?

Potholes plague Triangle roadways 1:11

Potholes plague Triangle roadways

How does traffic stack up for Amazon finalists? Here are the worst offenders. 1:19

How does traffic stack up for Amazon finalists? Here are the worst offenders.

NCDOT updates progress on Bonner Bridge replacement project over Oregon Inlet 3:08

NCDOT updates progress on Bonner Bridge replacement project over Oregon Inlet

Durham Expressway wreck slows traffic 0:37

Durham Expressway wreck slows traffic

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 2:52

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward

View More Video