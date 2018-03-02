Missing Tar Heels highway sign found; vandals still at large

Two signs trumpeting the Tar Heels’ 2017 national championship were put up by the NC DOT recently. The one along westbound Interstate 40 at the Durham County line, left, is still there. The other, along I-40 near PNC Arena, home of the N.C. State University Wolfpack, was sawed off. NC DOT workers found it Thursday. Richard Stradling, Chris Seward rstradling@newsobserver.com | cseward@newsobserver.com