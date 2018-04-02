Hit-run tractor-trailer busts rail bridge over Apex road

A tractor-trailer hit a railroad bridge abutment hard enough Monday morning to move it, and police warned the CSX railroad that its tracks might be unusable.
Police also were trying to the find the truck, which they said left the scene.
They issued a bulletin to surrounding to surrounding agencies for the truck.
The incident happened about 10 a.m. near U.S. 64 and North Salem Street. They closed North Salem Street near Old Jenks Road pending an inspection of the bridge.
Police said they believed the truck had headed west on U.S. 64 toward Chatham County.
