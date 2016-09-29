Thunderstorm ‘train’ drops flooding rains on Fayetteville

A rare alignment of weather systems conspired to drop up to 10 inches of rain over the Fayetteville region overnight, leaving flooding that forced school closings and delays and had drivers rerouting around submerged roads.
Kathleen Carroll, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said a very strong upper-level low-pressure system sitting over Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee met with a strong southerly air flow bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. The result was a series of storms over Cumberland, Hoke, Moore and Harnett counties that lined up like trains coming into a busy station.
“Like a train on the tracks, they just keep going over the same area,” Carroll said. “Just these heavy rain showers, one after the other.”
Cumberland County officials decided this morning to close schools to students because of the weather and asked parents to collect students who had already arrived on their campuses. Teachers were offered an optional workday.
Hoke schools are also closed, and Harnett and Moore county schools are operating on a two-hour delay.
Carroll said such flooding in the areas where it occurred is very rare, with just .005 percent chance of happening in a given year.
“Usually rain like this would be associated with a tropical weather system,” Carroll said. “This one is not. Things just lined up exactly the right way.”
The storms have broken up some, Carroll said, and have begun to move east, though she said they would not be as severe. As the system moves eastward this morning and into the early afternoon, Sampson, Wayne, Wilson and Edgecombe counties should expect to see 1 to 3 inches of rain.
The National Weather Service warns that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible over much of the eastern half of the state today and tonight as a cold front tracks slowly east of the Appalachian Mountains. Those storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
Police remind drivers not to try to drive through standing water, which is often deeper than it looks and which may be obscuring a washed-out road.
