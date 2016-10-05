Hurricane Matthew’s path shifts east; storm could miss NC coast

The latest forecast for Hurricane Matthew has shifted the storm's track to the east and away from North Carolina's coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Earlier forecasts had the storm making landfall somewhere in southern North Carolina.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Hurricane Center reported the Category 3 storm's location at 65 miles north northwest of the eastern tip of Cuba. Matthew's top sustained winds were 125 mph and it was moving to the north toward the Bahamas at 10 mph.
The Hurricane Center said Matthew could still bring "tropical storm or hurricane conditions" to North Carolina this week.
"At a minimum, dangerous beach and boating conditions are likely along much of the U.S. East Coast later this week and weekend," the Hurricane Center said.
