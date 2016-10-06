Hurricane Matthew cancellations

0:54 Hurricane Matthew has zoo owners up all night making sure animals will be safe Pause

0:25 Hurricane Matthew pounds Nassau

8:54 Governor McCrory urges caution as he updates Hurricane Matthew preparations

5:10 McCrory gives update on Hurricane Matthew's projected track

0:20 River swells as Hurricane Matthew dumps rain on Haiti

0:23 Enhanced infrared imagery shows eye of Hurricane Matthew

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

9:08 Governor McCrory speaks about North Carolina’s preparations for Hurricane Matthew

0:36 Satellite Video Shows Major Hurricane Matthew Affecting Hispaniola

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed