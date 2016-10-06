Weather

October 6, 2016 2:41 PM

Hurricane Matthew cancellations

From staff reports

The following events have been canceled or postponed because of the threat of Hurricane Matthew.

Friday, Oct. 7

▪ The 73rd annual NC NAACP Convention, which was scheduled for October 6-8 in Raleigh, will be rescheduled at a date to be announced.

▪ The Alabama and Charlie Daniels Band show at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre is being rescheduled to Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. All tickets will be honored for the Oct. 23 date. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date should contact point-of-purchase for a refund.

▪ The Wendell Harvest Festival, which was scheduled for Oct. 7-8, has been rescheduled for Nov. 4-5.

Saturday, Oct. 8

▪ Celebrate Fuquay-Varina festival will now be Saturday, Nov. 5, coinciding with the Downtown Chili Cook-off held by the Fuquay-Varina Downtown Revitalization Association. The Landsharks concert scheduled Thursday, Oct. 6, will go on as scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. www.celebratefv.com.

▪ The match between the Carolina RailHawks and the Ft. Lauderdale Strikers at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary has been postponed to Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 8 game are valid for the rescheduled game. Ticket-holders also can exchange their tickets for games on Oct. 12 or 22. Call 919-459-8144.

▪ The Durham Latino Fiesta & Soccer Challenge, which had been rescheduled for Oct. 8, has been canceled at Rock Quarry Park. The soccer tournament games will be rescheduled for a later date, but all other festival events will not be rescheduled.

▪ A rabies/microchip clinic offered by the Town of Garner at Lake Benson Park has been cancelled. No new date has been announced.

▪ A Fire Safety Day held by the Town of Morrisville has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 15.

▪ The Shindig in downtown Clayton has been postponed until Nov. 13. www.facebook.com/TheClaytonShindig

▪ The Broadslab Distillery Shine & Shop event at Broadslab Distillery in Benson has been rescheduled for Nov. 5.

▪ Lufkin Road Middle School’s Spooky Walk and Trunk or Treat in Apex has been postponed to Oct. 15.

