Matthew aftermath: The latest on roads, power, flooding

Major road closures
▪ Interstate 95 in portions of Robeson and Cumberland counties.
▪ Interstate 40 between Newton Grove and Benson.
▪ U.S. 70 in parts of Johnston and Wayne counties.
▪ U.S. 701 in parts of Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties.
▪ N.C. 11 in parts of Bladen, Pitt and Lenoir counties.
▪ N.C. 24 in parts of Sampson County.
▪ N.C. 41 in parts of Bladen, Robeson and Duplin counties.
▪ N.C. 210 in parts of Bladen and Pender counties.
N.C. road incidents
Reports from the state's southern coastal region, Interstate 40 and Interstate 95 from the N.C. Department of Transportation
Major flooding
▪ Tar River in Rocky Mount.
▪ Tar River in Tarboro.
▪ Tar River in Greenville.
▪ Neuse River near Goldsboro.
▪ Neuse River in Kinston.
▪ Lumber River in Lumberton.
▪ Cape Fear River near Chinquapin.
▪ Cape Fear River near Burgaw.
▪ Black River near Tomahawk.
▪ Contentnea Creek at Hookerton.
Power outages
▪ Duke Energy: 66,729 in North Carolina.
▪ Dominion: 2,217 in North Carolina.
▪ N.C. Electric Co-ops: 21,356 in North Carolina.
▪ ElectriCities: 2,450 in North Carolina.
