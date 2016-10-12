Matthew aftermath: The latest on roads, power, flooding

0:19 Drone video shows major problems with Woodlake Dam placing many downstream at risk Pause

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

6:26 Swift water rescue team rescues three during Fayetteville flooding

0:36 Princeville resident remembers 1999 flood

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane

2:11 Officials and residents still fear failing dam

0:42 Hurricane Matthew-flooded road slows the journey home

0:46 Drone photo on Twitter helps rescue Navy veteran and dog from halfway across the country

1:11 Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew