Weather

October 12, 2016 11:11 AM

Matthew aftermath: The latest on roads, power, flooding

By Thad Ogburn

togburn@newsobserver.com

Information updated at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Major road closures

▪ Interstate 95 in portions of Robeson and Cumberland counties.

▪ Interstate 40 between Newton Grove and Benson.

▪ U.S. 70 in parts of Johnston and Wayne counties.

▪ U.S. 701 in parts of Bladen, Columbus and Sampson counties.

▪ N.C. 11 in parts of Bladen, Pitt and Lenoir counties.

▪ N.C. 24 in parts of Sampson County.

▪ N.C. 41 in parts of Bladen, Robeson and Duplin counties.

▪ N.C. 210 in parts of Bladen and Pender counties.

N.C. road incidents

Reports from the state's southern coastal region, Interstate 40 and Interstate 95 from the N.C. Department of Transportation

Major flooding

▪ Tar River in Rocky Mount.

▪ Tar River in Tarboro.

▪ Tar River in Greenville.

▪ Neuse River near Goldsboro.

▪ Neuse River in Kinston.

▪ Lumber River in Lumberton.

▪ Cape Fear River near Chinquapin.

▪ Cape Fear River near Burgaw.

▪ Black River near Tomahawk.

▪ Contentnea Creek at Hookerton.

Power outages

▪ Duke Energy: 66,729 in North Carolina.

▪ Dominion: 2,217 in North Carolina.

▪ N.C. Electric Co-ops: 21,356 in North Carolina.

▪ ElectriCities: 2,450 in North Carolina.

North Carolina river gauges

Colors indicate the degree of flooding on a river. Purple: major flooding; red: moderate flooding; orange: minor flooding; yellow: near flood stage; green: no flooding; blue: flood category not defined.

Source: National Weather Service

Related content

Weather

Comments

Videos

Hurricane Matthew: Free gas for those in need in flooded Lumberton, NC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos