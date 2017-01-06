Snow and a weekend below freezing? It’s possible in the Triangle

Heavy snow isn't the Triangle's only concern from Friday through the weekend. Freezing temperatures day and night will keep it from melting before workweek commuting begins on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to fall along with the snow on Friday night, dropping below freezing and staying below that mark until Tuesday, National Weather Service forecasts said.
The snow is set to keep falling well into Saturday morning.
Some forecast models are calling for up to a foot of snow in the Triangle to begin falling Friday evening, but the most likely scenario is more like 6 to 8 inches for much of the area, said Shawna Cokley a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.
A new prediction tool distributed by the weather service shows that most of the Triangle could collect as much as 12 to 13 inches in places. On the other side of the Triangle in Orange County, the forecast calls for at least 1 to 3 inches and more likely 8 to 9 inches.
The lowest amounts of snow Durham and Wake counties could get is 2 to 3 inches, but it’s more likely the regions will get 6 to 8 inches, the forecast said.
Johnston County’s forecast calls for just rain until conditions switch to rain and sleet through Saturday morning, though some parts of the county could get 3 to 6 inches, the forecast said.
Mixed afternoon snow and rain are possible, but not probable, before a winter storm warning officially goes into effect at 7 p.m.
The snow is being caused by a low pressure system that developed over the Florida Panhandle and tracked northeast toward the North Carolina coast. A cold front from the west, is expcted to mix with the low pressure system moving inland off the coast will bring snow to the Triangle and areas north.
Cokley said south and east of the Triangle, snowfall totals will be lower, because temperatures will be slightly warmer, and instead of snow, the areas will liklely get sleet or rain.
“There’s that gradient of snow as you move from south to north, and as you move inland,” she said.
Most schools cancel after-class activities Friday
The Wake, Durham, Johnston and Orange county school districts canceled all after-school activities Friday. Wake, Johnston and Durham called off all weekend activities.
Chatham County schools made the same decision later Friday morning.
Orange County listed Friday and Saturday as canceled.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools also announced Friday morning that it was canceling all after-school and weekend activities.
Very cold days and nights are coming – and staying
As snow subsides, a blast of Arctic air is expected to flood into North Carolina, holding daytime highs in the low 30s and high 20s for the next several days.
Nighttime low temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and teens, except for Sunday night, when low temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits.
Tuesday is the first above-freezing day in the forecast.
Because of the icy temperatures, meteorologist Cokley warned that Monday’s commute could be dicey and drivers should exercise extreme caution.
“We do have a danger of black ice forming, especially Saturday,” Cokley said. “Everything that melts or compacts a little bit will refreeze with those low temperatures.”
The first chance of temperatures breaking the freezing mark is Tuesday, as the cold front subsides and highs are expected to reach 50s by Wednesday.
